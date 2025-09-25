Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $32.60 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,259,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

