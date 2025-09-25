AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Lowered by Floyd Financial Group LLC

Floyd Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $220.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

