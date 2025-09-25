JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB is Floyd Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,243 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

