Northside Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 255.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

