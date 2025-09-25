Surience Private Wealth LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Surience Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 3.9% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day moving average is $239.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

