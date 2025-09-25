Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.190-13.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Accenture also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:ACN opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 52 week low of $234.10 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.83.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Accenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

