PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

