4,880 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Purchased by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,927,000 after buying an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.