Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,214 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,950,000 after purchasing an additional 458,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 639,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 397,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

