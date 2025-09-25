Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,386 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Maridea Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

