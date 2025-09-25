Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

