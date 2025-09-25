Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stock Holdings Increased by Tassel Capital Management Inc.

Tassel Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,406 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 21.0% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tassel Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

