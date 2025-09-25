Dakota Wealth Management Has $21.53 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.88 and its 200 day moving average is $418.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

