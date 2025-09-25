Meridian Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 980 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Meridian Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $231.07.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.