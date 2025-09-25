Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

