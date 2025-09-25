LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at CLSA

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Trading Down 2.8%
About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
