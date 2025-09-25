Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR is Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.36% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 104,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,556,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DCOR opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

