Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.75 and a 200-day moving average of $311.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.