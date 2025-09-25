Atmos Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Atmos Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,060,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

