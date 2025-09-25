Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,745,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,451,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,022,000 after purchasing an additional 342,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,283,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,434 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DFSV opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

