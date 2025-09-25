Plancorp LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

