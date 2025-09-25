Dakota Wealth Management Sells 7,977 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HWM opened at $190.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

