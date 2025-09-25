Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 13,252 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ANET opened at $142.52 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,522,832 shares of company stock worth $980,078,779 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.