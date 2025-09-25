Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $291.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.99 and its 200-day moving average is $272.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

