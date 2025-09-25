Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

