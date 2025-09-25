Unilever PLC $UL Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

