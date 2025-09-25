Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

