Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
VTV stock opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $187.19.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.