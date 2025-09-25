Well Done LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7,919.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 943.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

