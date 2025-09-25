Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.