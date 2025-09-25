Retireful LLC Acquires Shares of 3,103 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6%

VRT opened at $141.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

