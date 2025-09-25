iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

