Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,202 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SCHD opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

