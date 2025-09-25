Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETHE. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,514,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 1,050,147 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 170,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,940 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

