Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,683,000 after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.