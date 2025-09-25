Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $219.48 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.56. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

