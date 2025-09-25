iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $204.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

