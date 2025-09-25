Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $173.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

