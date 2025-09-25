Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Caterpillar stock opened at $470.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.02 and a 200-day moving average of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $485.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.33.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
