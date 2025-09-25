O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,586 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 714,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 734,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.47 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.32 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

