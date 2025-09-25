Well Done LLC Has $15.36 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

