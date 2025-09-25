2,985 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $502,435,000.

VEU stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

