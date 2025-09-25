Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXK. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 727,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 341,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 995.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,180,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 1,073,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

