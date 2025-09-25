Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,995 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

