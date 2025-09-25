Sylvest Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sylvest Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.