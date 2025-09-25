Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $372,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. CICC Research raised their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

