Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

