Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $267.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

