iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

