TigerOak Management L.L.C. Acquires 931 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
ITA stock opened at $203.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.25. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
